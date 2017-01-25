Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Aman Care Limited

Centre Court, 1301 Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham,
B28 9HH
0121 777 3772
www.amancare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Aman Care Limited

Registered manager

Nasreen Jama

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
