Domiciliary care

Amazin Care Limited - Admin Offices

Unit S15, Europa House, Europa Trading Estate, Fraser Road, Erith,
DA8 1QL
01322 430191
www.amazincare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bexley

Who runs this service

  • Amazin Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
