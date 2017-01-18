Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Amber Lodge - Leeds

Thornhill Road, Wortley, Leeds,
LS12 4LL
0113 263 3231

About Amber Lodge - Leeds

Amber Lodge sits on the edge of Armley and Wortley in Leeds and provides care for people with dementia related conditions. Sitting alongside its sister home Rievaulx House this Meridian Healthcare site covers the whole spectrum of residential and dementia care. The home boasts large ensuite bedrooms and encourages residents to make it their own home by personalising the room with their own effects. Lounges and dining rooms have patio doors which open on to a well-positioned courtyard garden with raised flower beds allowing residents to assist in maintaining the flowers and plant life throughout the year. The home has a great activity provision that includes stimulation for all residents using reminiscence, sensory experiences, talking, games and many other activities to engage fully with every resident. Amber lodge offers an efficient laundry service and an excellent dining experience with varied seasonal menus.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Andrea Gibson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
