Domiciliary care

Amber Valley Total Care

18 Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston,
DE7 6EE
01332 881255
www.ambervalleytotalcare.com

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Amber Valley Total Care Ltd

Registered manager

Lucy Middleton

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
