Domiciliary care

AMG Nursing and Care Services - Nottingham

27 South Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham,
NG2 7AG
0115 982 7121
www.amgnursing.com

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • AMG Consultancy Services Limited

Registered manager

Cherrilyn Bex

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
