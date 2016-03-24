Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Amy Adams Homecare UK Limited

Day Lewis House, Unit 12, 324-340 Bensham Lane, Thornton Heath,
CR7 7EQ
020 8684 7430
www.amyadamshomecare.co,uk

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Amy Adams Homecare UK Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
