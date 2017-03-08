Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Anchor Integrated Care & Housing Village - Denham Garden Village

Denham Green Lane, Denham, Uxbridge,
UB9 5LB
www.anchor.org.uk

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Anchor Trust

Registered manager

Joanne Wheeler

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
