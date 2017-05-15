Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Angel Home Care Consultancy Ltd

Suite 13, 292 - 294 Plashet Grove, London,
E6 1DQ
07490 717451
www.angelhomecareconsultancy.co.uk

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Angel Home Care Consultancy Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017