Domiciliary care

Angels Assisted Living Services

17 Priestlands Close, Hexham,
NE46 2AW
01434 601230

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • Ms Andrea Mckie

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
