Domiciliary care

Angels Care Management Services Ltd

The Clegg and Bourne Suites, Mohan Centre, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton,
NG10 1BE
0115 972 0559

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Angels Care Management Services Limited

Registered manager

Linda Tizzard

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
