Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Angels @ Home C.I.C.

Room 403, Floor 4A, Sentinel House, Albert Street, Eccles, Manchester,
M30 0SS
0161 707 6594
www.angelsathomecic.weebly.com

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Angels @ Home C.I.C.

Registered manager

Anita Johnson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017