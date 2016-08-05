Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Angels Home Care Limited

63 Clitterhouse Road, London,
NW2 1DL
020 8455 8377
www.angelshomecareltd.com

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Angels Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Emilia Estillore

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
