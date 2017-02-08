Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Apex Healthcare Service Ltd

Suite 22, Portman Road, Reading,
RG30 1EA
0118 391 3542

Local authority

  • Reading

Who runs this service

  • Apex Healthcare Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
