Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Apex Prime Care - Hastings

35-37 Blackman Avenue, St Leonards On Sea,
TN38 9EA
01424 712783
www.apexprimecare.org

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Apex Prime Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017