Domiciliary care

Apex Prime Care '' Alton

Unit 3, The Corner House, Amery Street, Alton,
GU34 1HN
01420 320020
www.apexcare.org

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Apex Prime Care Ltd

Registered manager

Lauren Blanks

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
