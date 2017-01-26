Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Apollo Care South Wirral

Gladstone House, 26 Bromborough Road, Wirral,
CH63 7RF
07809 331190
www.appollocare.co.uk/care-offices/south-wirral

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • S.Janvier Limited

Registered manager

Suzanne Janvier

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
