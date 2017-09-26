Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

appa me limited

Appa House, 23-25 Greenwich Church Street, Royal Borough of Greenwich, London,
SE10 9BJ
0330 999 9111
www.appa.me.uk

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • appa me limited

Registered manager

Imran Umar

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
