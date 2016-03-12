Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

April Lodge

50-52 Shaftesbury Avenue, Southend On Sea,
SS1 2YN
01702 466862

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • Ashingdon Hall Care Limited

Registered manager

Tanya Robertson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
