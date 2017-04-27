Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

AQS Homecare - Hampshire East

5 The Potteries, Wickham Road, Fareham,
PO16 7ET

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Morepower Limited

Registered manager

Jayne Shears

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017