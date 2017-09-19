Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Aquaflo Care Limited

182 The Broadway, London,
SW19 1RY
020 8540 8441
www.aquaflocare.com

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Aquaflo Care Ltd

Registered manager

Theodore Nwosa

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
