Residential care home

Arcadia Gardens

Kerr Drive, Bridgeton, Glasgow,
G40 2QS
0141 550 0072

About Arcadia Gardens

Arcadia Gardens provides nursing and dementia care in Bridgeton on the outskirts of Glasgow with a station and the A74 nearby. Facilities include a visiting hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy service, a mobile library, shop, activity room and the home has its own minibus. It has a GP service and small pets are allowed. All bedrooms have en suite facilities along with TV sockets and a nurse call system. Staff organise activities such as visits by professional entertainers, gardening, arts and craft, and there_s also a landscaped garden with summer house, while keen gardeners can help keep the raised flowerbeds attractive.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 72Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Glasgow City

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

