Located in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, Arden House is a Regency house set in the elegance of Clarendon Square. The home is owned and operated by Greensleeves Care, a '__not for profit'__ charitable organisation. The bedrooms, mostly en suite, are bright and airy. Many original period features have been retained in the bedrooms and communal areas, affording a warm and homely environment. All food is freshly prepared with residents regularly updating the menu with requests and ideas. The gardens are well kept and accessible providing a pleasant place to sit on a summer'__s day. Many activities are provided, ranging from an informal coffee and chat to an excursion to explore landmarks, museums or trips to the coast.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.