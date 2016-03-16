Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Arden House

18-20 Clarendon Square, Leamington Spa,
CV32 5QT
01926 423695
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Arden House

Located in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, Arden House is a Regency house set in the elegance of Clarendon Square. The home is owned and operated by Greensleeves Care, a '__not for profit'__ charitable organisation. The bedrooms, mostly en suite, are bright and airy. Many original period features have been retained in the bedrooms and communal areas, affording a warm and homely environment. All food is freshly prepared with residents regularly updating the menu with requests and ideas. The gardens are well kept and accessible providing a pleasant place to sit on a summer'__s day. Many activities are provided, ranging from an informal coffee and chat to an excursion to explore landmarks, museums or trips to the coast.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents
  • 28Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Tracy Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017