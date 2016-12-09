Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Ark Home Healthcare Leeds

44-60 Richardshaw Lane, Stanningley, Pudsey,
LS28 7UR
0113 205 2900
www.arkhomehealth.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Ark Home Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
