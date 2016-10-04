Ascot Lodge in Intake, Sheffield, is not far from the main rail station and offers dementia and respite care. There are regular visits from a hairdresser plus chiropodist and alternative therapists, a mobile shop. The home has a GP service, and small pets are allowed. All rooms are en suite and are wheelchair-friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises arts and crafts, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and reminiscence sessions.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.