Residential care home

Ashcourt Care Home

Brookside Avenue, Liverpool,
L14 7NB
0151 259 7522

About Ashcourt Care Home

Ash court is located in Knotty Ash, Liverpool and is easily accessible as it is located near the M62. This purpose-built home offers 42 en suite bedrooms across two floors, which can be reached by a lift.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Linda Berry

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
