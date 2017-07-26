Ashgrove is a purpose-built care home offering dementia, nursing palliative and end of life care in Hounslow, near the A4 and local station. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises events such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, professional entertainers, musical events. There_s a courtyard garden and residents enjoy outings to local places of interest including Kew Gardens and Hounslow Heath.

