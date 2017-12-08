Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Ashington Grange

Moorhouse Lane, Ashington,
NE63 9LJ
01670 857070
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ashington-grange

About Ashington Grange

Ashington Grange is near the picturesque Hirst Country Park in Ashington, Northumberland, close to the A189 and within reach of Newcastle by bus and train. It offers residential, dementia, respite, end of life and palliative care. There_s a mobile shop, bar, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a GP service. The home has its own minibus, and allows small pets. Some bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial sockets a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator runs popular pastimes such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services and musical events. There_s also a courtyard garden and garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can help to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 59Residents
  • 21Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 34Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Pauline Safe

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
