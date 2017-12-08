Ashington Grange is near the picturesque Hirst Country Park in Ashington, Northumberland, close to the A189 and within reach of Newcastle by bus and train. It offers residential, dementia, respite, end of life and palliative care. There_s a mobile shop, bar, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services and a GP service. The home has its own minibus, and allows small pets. Some bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial sockets a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator runs popular pastimes such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services and musical events. There_s also a courtyard garden and garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can help to keep the outdoor area looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.