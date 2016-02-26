Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Ashley Court

6-10 St Peters Road, Poole,
BH14 0PA

About Ashley Court

Ashley Court is easily accessible by road, bus and rail and the home has local facilities close by. Accommodation includes lounge areas and dining rooms, which provide space for residents to relax, enjoy activities and entertain guests. The home is surrounded by landscaped gardens for residents and their guests to enjoy; easily accessible by foot and by wheelchair. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including trips to local attractions, such as Poole Harbour, and musicians, entertainers and singers visit the home.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Poole

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes (LSC) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
