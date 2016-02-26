Ashley Court is easily accessible by road, bus and rail and the home has local facilities close by. Accommodation includes lounge areas and dining rooms, which provide space for residents to relax, enjoy activities and entertain guests. The home is surrounded by landscaped gardens for residents and their guests to enjoy; easily accessible by foot and by wheelchair. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including trips to local attractions, such as Poole Harbour, and musicians, entertainers and singers visit the home.

