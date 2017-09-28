Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Ashley Gardens Care Centre

419 Sutton Road, Maidstone,
ME15 8RA
01622 761310

About Ashley Gardens Care Centre

Ashley Gardens is in easy reach of local shops and major road routes M2, M20 and A229. The home provides a secure and safe environment and the accommodation is arranged over three floors, accessible by lifts. There are a range of lounge areas; some with televisions where residents can entertain family and friends and others where residents and guests can enjoy quiet time. Residents and guests can also enjoy spending time in the home'__s garden. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including local shopping trips, and therapeutic and recreational activities.

Accommodation

  • 89Residents
  • 89Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes (LSC) Limited

Registered manager

Joanna Mazza

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
