Residential care home

Ashley House Residential Home - Care Home

4 King's Gate, Aberdeen,
AB15 4EJ
01224 636382

About Ashley House Residential Home - Care Home

Established in 1989, Ashley House provides care for 12 elderly people. Each resident has a single room with private facilities, while the lounge and dining room are spacious with ornate ceilings. A nurse call system is installed throughout.

Accommodation

  • 12Residents
  • 10Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Aberdeen City

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

