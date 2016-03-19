Situated within a residential area of Pallion, Ashton Grange is a purpose-built 40 bedded care home a short distance from Sunderland city centre offering dementia, residential, respite, end of life and palliative care. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises professional entertainers, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise, flower arranging, performances from local school children, pet therapy and coffee mornings Residents enjoy regular outings to the beach, local parks and pubs for lunches. The patio area has views of the nearby church and is popular with garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

