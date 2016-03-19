Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Ashton Grange Residential Home

St Lukes Road, Pallion, Sunderland,
SR4 6QU
0191 567 4003
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ashton-grange

About Ashton Grange Residential Home

Situated within a residential area of Pallion, Ashton Grange is a purpose-built 40 bedded care home a short distance from Sunderland city centre offering dementia, residential, respite, end of life and palliative care. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises professional entertainers, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise, flower arranging, performances from local school children, pet therapy and coffee mornings Residents enjoy regular outings to the beach, local parks and pubs for lunches. The patio area has views of the nearby church and is popular with garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 38Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lesley Dawson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
