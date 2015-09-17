Ashton House is a nursing and dementia home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, within walking distance of Victoria Park and Beechhurst Garden. Single and double bedrooms are available on the ground, first and second floors with the majority of rooms having en suite facilities. There are various lounges interspersed throughout the home, and two dining rooms of which one is a large lounge diner leading to an enclosed walled courtyard/patio in the Hazelwood unit. There are landscaped gardens, a hairdressing salon, and three occupational therapists who stimulate residents with a wide range of daily activities.

