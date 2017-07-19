Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Ashton View Nursing Home

Wigan Road, Aston-in-Makerfield, Wigan,
WN4 9BJ
01942 722988
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ashton-view

About Ashton View Nursing Home

Ashton View is a purpose-built care home easily reached from the M6 at junction 24 and in a residential area near Wigan, offering nursing and dementia care. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have either en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator runs events such as professional entertainment, baking and arts and crafts. It has a roof top garden which has lovely views of the countryside.

Accommodation

  • 58Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 26Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Additional care services

  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017