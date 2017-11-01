Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Aspen Court Nursing Home

17-21 Dodd Street, Poplar, London,
E14 7EG
020 7538 9789
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/aspen-court

About Aspen Court Nursing Home

Aspen Court is a purpose-built care home offering dementia, nursing and end of life care. It is nearly the A13 and the nearest DLR station is West Ferry. A mobile hairdresser visits regularly, and there is a GP service, and chiropody and alternative therapy services are available, along with a library service. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events, and regular outings in the home_s own minibus. There_s also a courtyard garden for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and who also enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area smart.

Accommodation

  • 75Residents
  • 69Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Deepak Kannan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

