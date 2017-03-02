Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Aspire Home Carers Limited

The Annex, 5-6 Pelham Gardens, Folkestone,
CT20 2LF
01303 258348
www.aspirehomecarers.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Aspire Home Carers Limited

Registered manager

Roger Waluube

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
