Domiciliary care

Assist and Care Ltd

197 Fog Lane, Manchester,
M20 6FJ
0161 222 3353
www.assistandcare.uk.com

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Assist And Care Limited

Registered manager

Tracey Chuwen

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
