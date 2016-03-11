Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Assistants at Hand (South West) Ltd

Unit 20, City Business Park, Somerset Place, Plymouth,
PL3 4BB
01752 927011

Local authority

  • Plymouth

Who runs this service

  • Assistants at Hand (South West) Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017