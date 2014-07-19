Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Assurance Nursing and Employment Agency

57-59 Whitehorse Road, Croydon,
CR0 2JG
020 8683 2299
www.assuranceagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Assurance Nursing & Employment Agency Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
