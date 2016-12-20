Auden House is a large detached Edwardian property in Audenshaw that has been adapted and extended over the years to provide accommodation for up to 24 older people in single rooms. The accommodation is on two floors, with TV lounges, a quiet sitting area, conservatory and separate dining room. The home has a garden with a dementia pathway and walk-through greenhouse. It also grows its own fruit and vegetables, and there is a full programme of daily activities, including trips out.

