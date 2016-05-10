Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Aurora Options

Unit 3, California Building, Deals Gateway, London,
SE13 7SB
020 8694 2717
www.auroraoptions.org.uk

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • Aurora Options

Registered manager

Gail Nicholls

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
