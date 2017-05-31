Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Autumn Grove

Autumn Grove, Oreton, Kidderminster,
DY14 8RP
01746 718816
www.cmbcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • CM Bespoke Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
