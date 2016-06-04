Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Autumn Years Care

Suite 13, Belmont House, 13 Upper High Street, Thame,
OX9 3ER
07938 483356

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Miss Christina Jane Walford

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
