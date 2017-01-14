Avalon Park is in a residential area of Oldham, with the A669 close by, while the nearest train station is Mossley. This is a purpose-built care home offering residential, nursing and dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. There_s weekly hairdressing, as well as a GP service and chiropody. Activities organised in the home include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, themed cuisine events and musical events, and residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. The home has its own minibus. Residents_ family and friends are encouraged to take part in as many activities and outings as possible. There_s an attractive courtyard garden and an open and secure patio area.

