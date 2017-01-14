Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Avalon Park Nursing Home

Dove Street, Salem, Oldham,
OL4 5HG
0161 633 5500
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/avalon-park

About Avalon Park Nursing Home

Avalon Park is in a residential area of Oldham, with the A669 close by, while the nearest train station is Mossley. This is a purpose-built care home offering residential, nursing and dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. There_s weekly hairdressing, as well as a GP service and chiropody. Activities organised in the home include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, themed cuisine events and musical events, and residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. The home has its own minibus. Residents_ family and friends are encouraged to take part in as many activities and outings as possible. There_s an attractive courtyard garden and an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oldham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lindsey Clarke

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
