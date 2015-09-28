Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Avalon Skipton Services

Ground Floor, Spring Bank House, High Street, Skipton,
BD23 1JZ
01756 793129
www.avalongroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Adult Placement Services Limited

Registered manager

Joan Hearne

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
