Nursing home

Avandale Lodge Nursing Home

420 Manchester Road, Lostock Gralam, Northwich,
CW9 7QA
01606 48978
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/avandale-lodge/

About Avandale Lodge Nursing Home

Situated within a beautiful part of Lostock, Gralam, Avandale Lodge is a converted care home offering residential and nursing dementia care. The M6 and Lostock Gralam train station are nearby. There_s a GP service, a bar service, hairdresser visits, while chiropody and alternative therapy services are available. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. An activities organiser runs sessions such as musical events, arts and crafts and gardening. An attractive courtyard garden surrounded by mature trees is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, while the open and secure patio area provides a place of tranquillity.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Karen Clark

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
