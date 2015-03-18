Situated within a beautiful part of Lostock, Gralam, Avandale Lodge is a converted care home offering residential and nursing dementia care. The M6 and Lostock Gralam train station are nearby. There_s a GP service, a bar service, hairdresser visits, while chiropody and alternative therapy services are available. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. An activities organiser runs sessions such as musical events, arts and crafts and gardening. An attractive courtyard garden surrounded by mature trees is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, while the open and secure patio area provides a place of tranquillity.

