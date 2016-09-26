Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Avant (Hillingdon) Healthcare Services Limited

Vista Business Centre, 6th Floor Block B, 50 Salisbury Road, Hounslow,
TW4 6JQ
020 3805 0610

Local authority

  • Hounslow

Who runs this service

  • Avant Healthcare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
