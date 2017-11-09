Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Avenues South East Services (ASES)

Suite A, The Stable Block, Bradbourne House, East Malling, West Malling,
ME19 6DZ
01732 448634
www.avenuesgroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Avenues South East

Registered manager

Dan Gower-Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
