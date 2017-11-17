Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Avon Lodge Care Home

Southey Avenue, Bristol,
BS15 1QT
0117 947 4370
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Avon Lodge Care Home

A modern and spacious home located on the outskirts of Bristol, Avon Lodge is easily accessible by major road routes and public transport. The home is also situated close to local shops and the city centre is only 10 minutes away. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including trips to local attractions, and musicians, entertainers and singers visit the home.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 62Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes (LSC) Limited

Registered manager

Pamela Arnsmeyer

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
