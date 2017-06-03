Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Awesome Healthcare Solutions Limited

Bizspace, Office 3, Bow Bridge Close, Rotherham,
S60 1BY
01709 837191
www.awesomecaresolutions.co.uk

Local authority

  • Rotherham

Who runs this service

  • Awesome Healthcare Solutions Limited

Registered manager

Nomazulu Ndlovu

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
