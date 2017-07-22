Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Axe Valley Home Care Limited

9 Fore Street, Seaton,
EX12 2LE
01297 24753

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Axe Valley Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Helen Le Carpentier

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
